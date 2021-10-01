PARSIQ Trading 10.1% Higher This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $67.06 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 121,403,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

