Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €11.50 ($13.53) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIV. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.80 ($44.47) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivendi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.89 ($28.10).

Shares of VIV stock traded up €0.27 ($0.32) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €10.91 ($12.83). 10,555,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.47.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

