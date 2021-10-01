Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

Shares of CUK traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.34. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,012 shares of company stock valued at $927,222. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carnival Co. & stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

