Sylo (SYLO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $412,727.00

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Sylo has a total market cap of $10.20 million and approximately $412,727.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

