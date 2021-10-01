Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $15.30 Million Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.13% of Pegasystems worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 794.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.39. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.