Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires New Shares in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Eargo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 205,046 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

EAR stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

