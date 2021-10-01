Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth $131,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

STC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE STC opened at $63.26 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.