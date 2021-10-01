M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $52,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,690,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 269,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,204,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.65.

Shares of MTB opened at $149.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $90.45 and a twelve month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.