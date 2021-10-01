State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 61,867 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 61,867 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cigna were worth $59,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $4,078,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 57.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $200.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $160.37 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.48.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

