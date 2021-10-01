Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 53.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HSBC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

