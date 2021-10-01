Barings LLC Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 746 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $340.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

