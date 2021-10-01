Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 32,346 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Ambev by 86.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 526,141 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 6.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Ambev by 137.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 772,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 447,341 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 1.6% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 56,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 13.9% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 346,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,371 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

