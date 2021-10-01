Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 10,104 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,620 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 580,305 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 449.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.