Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,956 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,077,000 after acquiring an additional 357,360 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,516,000.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $21.36.

