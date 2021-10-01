Unido EP (UDO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $688,015.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $688,015.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00065392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00101381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00134829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,115.26 or 0.99795742 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.69 or 0.06745550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.80 or 0.00736689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,523,132 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

