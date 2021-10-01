Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,616 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.11% of Dillard’s worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $172.52 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $217.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.57.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.98%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

