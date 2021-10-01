Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 271.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,800,000 after acquiring an additional 44,006 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,777,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,509,000 after acquiring an additional 453,672 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.77 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.