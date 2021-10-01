Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $93.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

