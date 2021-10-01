Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.20.

NSC stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,628. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

