SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 559,844 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $32,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $785,227,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,636 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,740,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,457,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,233,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160,412 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $102.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,194. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.81. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

