SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 243,449 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 4,991.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $39,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 664.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYND. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 1.59. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

