SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,495 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 423,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,495 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $27,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

