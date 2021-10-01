Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,466 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 19.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $871,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $569.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $605.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.43. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $328.56 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

