Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,859 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,381,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 109,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $424.89 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $456.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.10.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.