Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

HPE opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

