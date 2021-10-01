Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

