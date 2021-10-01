Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after buying an additional 6,913,089 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth $4,961,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth $4,921,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gerdau by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after buying an additional 6,059,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

