Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

VERX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Vertex has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 141.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

