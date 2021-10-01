Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $29.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VERX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Vertex alerts:

VERX opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.83 and a beta of 0.65. Vertex has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,594,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vertex by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 903,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 425,667 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vertex by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vertex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.