Analysts Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target at $95.60

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.60.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 98.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $76,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,768 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 356,817 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.50 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $101.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

