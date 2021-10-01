Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.31 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$1.100 EPS.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp restated a sell rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.73.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.