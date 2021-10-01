WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WSBC. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in WesBanco by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

