Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of GWRE opened at $118.87 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average is $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $156,767.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,002,000 after acquiring an additional 863,962 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

