Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.55

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.55 and traded as low as $6.47. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 800,089 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 56.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,314,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 474,627 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 944,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,822 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

