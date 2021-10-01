Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJT opened at $130.04 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $137.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.364 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

