Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,966 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,771,000 after buying an additional 74,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,684,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,440,000 after buying an additional 21,520 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 831,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after buying an additional 66,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $74.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $60.29 and a 52-week high of $80.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

