Keybank National Association OH Sells 164 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $165.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.55. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

