Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 10,490 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $208.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.30 and a 200-day moving average of $217.58.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

