Keybank National Association OH Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

