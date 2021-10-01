Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 94.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 486,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 297,845 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 787,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,003,000 after acquiring an additional 239,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,244,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 234,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

