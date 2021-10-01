Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) recently:

9/30/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $327.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $307.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $309.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $331.00.

8/20/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $282.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

