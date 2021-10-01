Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $97.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $566,899 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

