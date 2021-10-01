Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 393,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

NYSE MRO opened at $13.81 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

