Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 458.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $4,246,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,457,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $864,000.

NML stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

