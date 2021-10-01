Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.51 Million Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in STORE Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after buying an additional 1,455,711 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STOR opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.