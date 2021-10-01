THEKEY (TKY) Tops One Day Volume of $57,770.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $57,770.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

