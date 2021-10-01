RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $455,818.67 and approximately $956.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RED has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

