Truvestments Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after buying an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 189,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $255.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $189.92 and a 1 year high of $269.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.21 and its 200 day moving average is $253.83.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

