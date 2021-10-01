Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.