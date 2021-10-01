American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.5% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Express by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $167.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.04. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

